Bloomberg: Apple Will Charge for Some of Its AI Features

Apple Inc. will make some artificial intelligence (AI) features available as part of a paid subscription. This is reports Bloomberg.

According to the agency’s columnist Mark Gurman, the company is considering charging for some advanced artificial intelligence features. At the same time, the basic options of the Apple Intelligence service, which will appear in iOS 18, will remain free.

Gurman said Apple and OpenAI have agreed that the ChatGPT chatbot will be available on smartphones, tablets, and computers for free. However, both companies may charge for some advanced features. Mark Gurman believes that these features may be part of a paid iCloud+ subscription — along with access to Apple Music, expanded cloud storage, and other offerings.

The specialist explained that Apple has experience in selling digital services to its users. First of all, we are talking about subscriptions to the Apple Music music service, the Apple TV+ online cinema, and the iCloud cloud storage.

In late June, it emerged that Apple had delayed the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) services in Europe because of the European Union (EU). European officials believe that the American company’s new tools will violate the Digital Markets Act (DMA).