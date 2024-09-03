If you are looking for an Apple laptop, Amazon offers you an interesting offer for a Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 chip (2024). The discount is €250, or 19%, compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The recommended price is €1,349. The current price is the lowest ever, although it is not the first time it has been offered. This is the discount that Apple usually offers on Amazon and it seems unlikely that it will be put at a lower price soon. The laptop is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple MacBook Air Features
This Apple laptop model offers a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. Under the hood, you’ll find 8GB of unified memory and an M3 chip (version 2024) with an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU. The battery promises up to 18 hours of battery life, so you can recharge your computer in the evening once you’ve returned home.
Apple MacBook Air also offers a 1080p FaceTime HD camerathree microphones and four speakers with spatial audio. The storage space (SSD) of this model is 256 GB.
#Apples #13inch #MacBook #Air #Chip #sale #alltime #Amazon
Leave a Reply