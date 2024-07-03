Through Amazon Italy a discount is now available for a Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 chip (2024). The discount reported is 18% off the recommended price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The advised price is €1,349. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The laptop is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple MacBook Air 13 Features
This laptop offers a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, for great visual quality. It also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three microphones and four speakers with spatial audio. Under the hood we find the M3 chips (2024) with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.
The battery promises up to 18 hours of use on a single charge, so you can use your laptop all day. Being just over a centimeter thick and very light, it is absolutely perfect for carrying around, for work or study needs.
#Apples #13inch #MacBook #Air #Chip #alltime #Amazon
Leave a Reply