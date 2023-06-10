Apple has been developing its own augmented reality viewer for some time now and this is certainly no unknown secret. However, there is another company that is betting big on this not too distant future and that is Meta. We’ll see today what does the founder think? of the next Apple viewer.

Apple, Zuckerberg not afraid of the company viewer!

Zuckerberg is very sure of himself apparently, he has already stated that Apple has no “magic” solutions contained in its Vision Pro at all. Not to mention the exaggerated price compared to Meta’s Quest. In truth, it all dates back to a closed-door meeting with Menlo Park employees where the man said he was very calm as the rival company would not have presented anything sensational and not already discovered by Meta:

“I was really curious to see what they would come up with. Obviously I haven’t seen it yet, so I’ll learn more when we use it and see what happens and how people use it. I still think their announcement really shows the difference in the values ​​and vision that our companies have. I mean, their vision may be of the future of computing, but it’s not what I want. […] It also costs seven times as much and requires so much energy that you need a battery and an attached cable to use it. They had to accept this design trade-off which might make sense for the use cases they are looking for.”

Indeed, the cost of the Apple viewer is really impressive. Let’s talk $3,499 versus $499 for a Quest 3. We’ll see if all these comments prove to be based on the sales figures too!