Apple needs no introduction, we are talking about one of the leading companies in the technology sector thanks to products including smartphones, tablets, PCs and even constantly updated wrist watches. Today we want to tell you about the last category and especially about the Watch Ultra which apparently may be subjected to a dedicated test carried out directly by the company!

Apple, you can ask the company for a depth and waterproof test

Apple, as you well know, has been producing smartwatches for several years. These are very expensive products that may not be right for everyone. In any case, these products must always be at the top and the company has thought of a new service to be guaranteed to users. If you own the Watch Ultra, now you can ask Apple for a depth and waterproof test. The idea is to test if everything works perfectly. The reasons for this request can be many and vary from user to user but it is certainly a service that could prove useful to anyone who practices diving.

There are some buts though. First of all, if the device has damage it will not be accepted because the water could permanently compromise its functioning. Secondly, in case of negative outcome of the testt, without the presence of a guarantee, the user will have to pay the company for a replacement product that will be delivered to his home.

It is not yet clear what the cost of this service will be. The only useful information shared is that it will take from 7 to 10 days to run the tests. In short, evaluate for yourself if this service could be of interest to you!