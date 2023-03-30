Apple has officially announced the dates of the annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC). In a new press release posted on its website, the company confirmed that the event will take place from 5 to 9 June 2023.

Like last year’s WWDC, the event will be online, with an in-person meeting on the first day of the conference designed for developers and students. Every year Apple organizes the conference, which mainly focuses on the software side of the Apple ecosystem, showcasing the new features that will be available in the next major updates, such as iOS and macOS.

“WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it’s a chance to connect with the talented developers from around the world who make this community so amazing,” he said. Susan Prescott, vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple. “WWDC23 will be the biggest and most exciting we have ever staged, and we look forward to seeing many of you online and in person at this very special event!”

Apple explains that WWDC23 “will highlight the latest progress of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers create innovative apps, the event will give them insider access to Apple engineers, as well as an insight into new technologies and the tools that will help them realize their visions.”

We don’t think we’ll get to see the AR/VR headset, which according to reports is worrying employees.