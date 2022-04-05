The at your place ofApple WWDC 2022 were announced by the Cupertino company: this year’s event, dedicated to Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest, will be held from 6 to 10 June and will be almost entirely digital, with free participation for developers and a small part of the public in attendance.

In particular, on June 6 a limited number of developers and students will be invited to Apple Park to watch the opening keynote of the event, with further instructions on how to participate in person to be published later.

WWDC 2022, as per tradition for this type of event, will be mainly dedicated to software development for various Apple devices, but there may also be room for some announcements in the hardware and consumer products of the company.

In any case, the main themes will obviously be MacOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS, with the new technological solutions for development and any updates coming to the various operating systems of the Cupertino house.

Apple WWDC 2022, the logo of the new event

In any case, this is one of the biggest annual events for Apple, so it will be a special watch, in those days, for all technology enthusiasts and specialized newspapers.

The opening keynote, which is the most important event for the mass audience, will be held at 19:00 on 6 June 2022 and obviously we will follow it to report any news of greater importance. Last year, at WWDC 2021, we saw what’s new in iOS 15, among other things.