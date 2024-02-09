For people who have had a device Manzana Throughout these years, it is well known that yes or yes at some point they had to synchronize it with a program for Mac or PC called iTunes, in which they could not only add songs to the library, but also buy movies, books, among other things. However, with the arrival of new applications, it seems that Apple is looking to put an end to it little by little, or at least that is what the company itself has hinted at in recent months.

As many already know, the company's entertainment division has been divided into three, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Devices, this so that people can enjoy and buy these media in completely separate places, leaving aside the iconic site where people put content into their iPod and more devices. And although it has not been deactivated yet, it will be imminent that the company will take the step within the following months, since until these Apps exclusives have already arrived Windows.

The path to detachment began a little over a year ago, with the integration of betas for the aforementioned applications, and making people understand that they have the need to use the iTunesto that is added the part of iCloud individual in the photos Windows, so little by little the migration is done. And of course, the testing phase is finally over so users can take their iPhone and synchronize with the programs despite not using a Mac.

Here is the iTunes description:

iTunes was a media player application developed by Apple Inc. that was released in 2001. Originally, iTunes was designed as a digital music player that allowed users to organize and play their digital music library on their computers. Over time, iTunes evolved to include other features, such as the ability to purchase and download music digitally through the iTunes Store, as well as managing podcasts, movies, TV shows, and more. Additionally, iTunes became the primary tool for syncing content between iOS devices, such as iPhone, iPad, and iPod, and computers. However, in 2019, Apple announced that it would be discontinuing the iTunes app in newer versions of macOS (macOS Catalina and later). Instead, iTunes was split into three separate apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV, each with specific features for managing media content.

Until now, only applications divided into Manzana in Windows 10 and 11.

Via: Macrumors

Editor's note: It has been said for a long time that iTunes was going to disappear, so at some point it will simply not start, and that is due to the evolution of technology. So, you have to adapt to the new times, the sad thing is that many devices will become obsolete, like the iPod.