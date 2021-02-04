Once again rumors arose about a supposed virtual reality or augmented reality headset that he is developing Manzana. Is it true? A fantasy? Knowing the company from Cupertino, California, we can expect anything and when we see it, it is sure to surprise us.

According to the source who has ‘direct knowledge’ of the device, the mixed reality headset of Manzana It will have more than a dozen cameras to track movement and show real world video to the person using it.

It is also said to include two 8K displays, giving it an effective resolution that would far exceed anything the competition could offer. It’s worth noting that this is hardly something that was leaked from Manzana and that it might not necessarily mean a final product, even something that could go on sale.

To this detail we must add that the virtual reality project is going through its last stages of development and that it would go on sale in 2022. On the other hand, the price of this new product from Manzana It would be $ 3,000, more or less about 61,000 Mexican pesos.

Apple’s reality headset would cut you off from the world

The headset of Manzana It is similar to a traditional virtual reality in the sense that it completely blocks the outside world and places the user in a completely virtual environment. In this case, the cameras will be used to give some images of the outside world.

The cameras of the supposed headset of Manzana they will allow the device to track eye movements and hand gestures made by the user. It will also have sensors LiDAR, like those found in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro, which are used to measure the distance between objects.

Let’s not lose sight of that Manzana It will use its own chips for this new article, that is, it will not resort to Qualcomm or Intel, the architecture will be its own and from there we can already imagine what awaits us.

For several years it has been speculated that Manzana is going to enter virtual reality, but nothing has been finalized and, for those reasons, we cannot confirm anything yet.

