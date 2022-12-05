Like any tech company, Manzana is looking to innovate and also increase its income with new products that go far beyond its already known iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and more. For that reason they are planning virtual reality headsets that were intended to arrive soon, although apparently they will take longer than expected.

The leaker known as Ming Chi Kuo You have mentioned that there will be a launch delay due to software problems, so although it will arrive in 2023It will not be immediately. Shipments for pre-orders are forecast to start arriving until the second half of the year, so it would be until the second company event for confirmation.

The mass shipment schedule of components is still likely 1H23/2Q23, but due to postponed mass shipment schedule of the end product, Apple MR headset shipment forecast in 2023 will likely be less than 500k units, which is lower than the market consensus of 800k- 1,200k units. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 4, 2022

For now, the large company has not revealed this information, but it is very possible that the statement will come to light at the beginning of 2023, this to think about Christmas shopping among other details. In turn, there could be another strategy behind it, since more competing devices are also going to be launched, specifically the Playstation VR2 of Sony.

It is mentioned that the software problems would be related to the operating system of the viewers, since they are going to use one called realityOS, which would be in testing phases. Added to this is the shortage of components, something that not only affects companies like Manzanabut to others that also require these tools.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The question is, what device are these viewers going to connect to? I don’t know much about it, but surely they could be synchronized with Macs or even with the iPhone. We’ll see later.