For years we have heard that Manzana is working on a device that will combine AR and VR. Although at the moment there is no official information about this viewer, a new report has pointed out that this device will have its own metaverse, and the price of entry will not be cheap.

According to a report by Bloomberg, a new job application suggests that the company is building a video service for the viewer that features 3D virtual reality video. Here it is noted that Apple acquired NextVR in 2020, which provided high-quality 3D sports and music coverage in virtual reality on Quest devices until its content was removed after the acquisition.

Another request concerns the development of a 3D mixed reality world, which Bloomberg suggests as an indication that Apple is making its own version of the metaverse. However, the training price will not be cheap, as the report notes that one of these viewers will be priced between $2,000 and $3,000, due to its built-in Mac-level M2 chip, more than 10 cameras, and the screen. Highest resolution VR produced so far.

At the moment there is no clear information about these details, and we can only wait for Apple to clarify these rumors. On related topics, the Apple One subscription increases in Mexico. Similarly, auction one of the first iPhone.

Via: Bloomberg