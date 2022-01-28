Since last year, it has been rumored that Manzana was already working on a video game console similar to the Switch, but we have hardly had any information today. That finally changed as a reliable insider assures that the apple company has even recruited several Xbox engineers to work on it.

In accordance with Jez Corden, reporter of Windows Central, Apple has been recruiting engineers from Xbox to help them with the development of this new console. According Corden, this information has been circulating among his circles for a long time, but he admits that at the moment he cannot verify its 100% veracity.

“I’ve been hearing for a while that Apple is recruiting Xbox engineers to build their own console. Apple wants to explore this possibility. And I don’t know if it will be something of virtual reality, or metaverse, or something like that… I don’t even know if it will ever happen, I don’t know if they’ve finished it, because Apple has a lot of stuff… My source isn’t the best for this information, and I don’t have any documents, or photos, it’s just something I’ve heard.”

Corden also speculated that if any other company wanted to compete against Manzana and the other console manufacturers, it would be the technological giant Tencent. We’ll have to wait and see if anything really comes out of all this, but it’s certainly an intriguing rumour.

Publisher’s note: To some extent, it would make sense that Apple wanted to get into the video game industry. I don’t know if doing it through their own console would be the best idea, but they certainly have potential if they get to play all their cards properly.

Via: Youtube