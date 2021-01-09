Although just before changing the year we were talking about Apple working on the last details of its new iPad Pro mini LED, with an estimated launch for the first quarter of this year, it seems that the company is not only preparing to update his older model, also expecting a renewal of the iPad mini 2021.

Leaked by internal sources from Apple suppliers in China, the next 6th generation iPad mini will feature a slightly larger screen. While the previous iPad mini featured a 7.9-inch screen, this new iPad mini 2021 would go on to equip a new panel up to 8.4 inches. In addition, according to information shared by Macotakara, it seems that the aesthetics of the new iPad mini will opt for narrower frames, not much different from the one seen in the latest iPad Air models.

And in fact, this new tablet will equip a new set of features very similar to that of the ninth-generation iPad and the iPad Air themselves, with an updated own chipset that would exceed the power of the latter. Some features that would also allow you to include some functionalities such as Touch ID, as well as centralization to the use of the Lightning port.

Although at the moment none of these information has been confirmed officially, the rumors go even further, speaking of a release date and availability for the month of March. So, if this is true, given Apple’s recurring strategy, we should see a price reduction on the fifth-generation iPad mini in the coming weeks, with a small margin before this estimated release date.

Apple plans a 2021 in style

In addition to the new iPad mini and iPad Pro mini LED, Apple is expected to launch the new 2021 MacBook Pro as well, with a completely new design and LED mini panels. This is likely to happen in the fall of the year, based on Apple’s typical launch schedule. And of course, a new family of iPhones, with four models that will arrive as updates to the current line.

With still many details to be learned, Apple is expected to continue expanding the details of all its families as we get closer to their planned release dates. Although there is always room for the occasional small advance through the leaks.