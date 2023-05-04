Products like AirTags are very useful, because they were born with the intention of keeping track of lost objects, however they are often used with criminal intent, becoming weapons to make stalking.

The two giants of the technology sector, Apple And Google, they therefore joined together to change things by working on a new standard for this category of devices.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the two companies jointly submitted a proposal that would make tracking devices compatible with rogue tracking alerts and detection systems available on iOS And Android.

Other companies have also expressed their support for the initiative, including Samsung.

Right now, tracking devices rely on a specific ecosystem to work, like Where in the case of AirTags; notifications instead are device dependent, so one iPhone user will receive notifications if another AirTags were placed in their vicinity, but an Android device will not have any warnings, other than some sporadic beeps from the AirTag.

The new standard proposed by Apple And GoogleInstead, it should give users the option to receive an alert, regardless of the type of device used.

Ron Huangvice president of the connectivity department of Apple he has declared:

“Apple launched AirTags to support users by reminding them where their most important items are. We designed the AirTag and Find My to discourage unwanted tracking, an industry first, and we will continue to implement improvements to make sure the technology is used as it was intended.”

Always Huang added: “The new specifications are built on top of AirTag protections, and the collaboration with Google will result in a major step forward in combating stalking through illegitimate tracking on iOS and Android.”

It echoes him Dave Burke from Google: “Android is dedicated to keeping users safe, and will continue to build stronger tools by collaborating with the industry to combat the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices.”

The Joint Project has been forwarded to Internet Engineering Task Force, an organization that develops new standards; for three months the specifications will be available for third-party verification, after which period Apple And Google will examine the feedback received and will implement the relative corrections-

The final work will be the result of implementations that will probably take place by the end of the year, with new releases of iOS and Android.