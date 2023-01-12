Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that according to his sources, Apple is planning an updated version of the AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones and a. new entry level version of the AirPods, with prices starting at $99. Launched in December 2020, AirPods Max are expected to arrive with a new version in the second half of 2024, with improved sound and support for lossless audio. The cheap AirPods should see the light of day a few months earlier, but in any case not immediately: according to the insider, the Apple house in 2023 will be busy presenting and launching the new glasses for mixed reality, a very new category of object expectation that should mark Cupertino’s entry into the next generation of hi-tech devices. On the headphone front, Apple has recently launched the second generation of AirPods Pro, with improved audio, enhanced noise cancellation and volume control directly on the earphones.