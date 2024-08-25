While much of the attention has been focused on a possible “iPhone Fold,” rumors suggest that Apple is putting more effort into developing a Foldable MacBook. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could launch this innovative laptop between 2025 and 2027, effectively anticipating the arrival of a foldable iPhone. The foldable MacBook, according to rumors, would feature a screen of about 20 inches which, once closed, could be used as a normal laptop with a virtual keyboard, or opened completely to transform into a large monitor.

Apple’s Choice

Apple’s choice to focus first on a foldable MacBook rather than an iPhone Fold could be dictated by several factors. First of all, The foldable laptop market is still relatively unexploredoffering Cupertino the opportunity to position itself as a pioneer in this segment. In addition, the technological challenges of producing a foldable smartphone with a durable and crease-free display are still significant. Finally, a foldable MacBook could represent a more relevant innovation for the Apple ecosystem, offering new usage possibilities and integrating better with iPadOS and macOS.

When will the new MacBook come out?

While anticipation for a foldable iPhone is still high, it seems that Cupertino is taking a cautious and strategic approach, preferring to focus on developing a product that can revolutionize the laptop market. The foldable MacBook, if the rumors are confirmed, could represent a turning point in the way we use laptops, offering a more versatile and immersive user experience. However, we will have to wait a few more years to find out if Apple will be able to realize this ambitious vision. There are those who speak of 2027 or 2028regarding the possible release year.