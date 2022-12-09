Apple workers in Australia plan to stage a strike on Christmas Eve to demand better working conditions, according to the RAFFWU (Union of Retail and Fast Food Workers), which represents the company’s workers in the country.

According to the union, around 200 employees should close their working hours on December 23 and keep the establishments closed the following day, the eve of the Christmas holiday. In all, 2,000 people work at Apple stores in Australia. The information is from the news agency Reuters🇧🇷

The group claims fixed working hours, recognition of overtime, weekends of 2 consecutive days and annual wage adjustment agreements. The action must be carried out in the period of peak sales at the end of the year, affecting the company’s income.

“This Christmas strike is a way for our affiliates to get back their time with family and friends, while management continues to refuse to give workers the most basic minimum rights,” said RAFFWU Secretary Josh Cullinan. He also stated that the administration will be informed of the strike on Monday (Dec. 12).

Despite being a nationwide strike, two major cities in the country should be the most impacted: Adelaide and Newcastle, places where there are more unionized employees.

This will be the group’s 4th strike. On October 29, 200 employees stopped for an hour while union representatives met with company leaders to negotiate improvements. The group also stopped for 24 hours on October 22nd and for an hour on October 18th.

“Apple refuses to guarantee minimum conditions, much less a fair deal with decent wages and secure lineups. Apple has submitted a proposed substandard settlement that is rejected by RAFFWU members,” said the union.

The group also organized a Wellness Fund to receive popular donations for company employees who suffered threats of salary cuts for each hour paralyzed, according to the union.