Apple has won on appeal with Epic Games regarding the policies of the App Store and the accusation that the digital platform is a de facto monopoly, contrary to the applicable antitrust laws, as claimed by the authors of Fortnite.

The judges have expressed themselves in favor of the Cupertino house, which in August 2020 removed Fortnite from the App Store due to the new payment system, set up by Epic in controversy with the 30% margin required by Apple for each payment made on its platform.

“There is an important debate going on about the role played in our economy and democracy by online transaction platforms have some market power,” the court said. “Our job as a federal appeals court, however, is not to settle that debate (…) but to defer to precedent on the matter.”

Apple hailed the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision as a resounding victory, arguing that nine out of 10 verdicts so far have been in its favor. With regard to the last request, the company said it respectfully disagrees with the court’s decision, in the hope that it will be revised.

In September 2021, District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers concluded that Apple’s policies prevent users from getting lower prices, while rejecting Epic Games’ allegations that the App Store is a monopoly in violation of federal antitrust laws.