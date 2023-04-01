It ends with one Apple win it’s a defeat for the CMA British the cause brought by the UK antitrust regarding the dominant position of the company in the context of mobile browserwhich also involves Google.

Last autumn, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority opened an investigation into the dominance of Apple and Google in the mobile browser market, arguing that the two giants’ position tended to cut off any other competitor and also suspecting that the App Store rules aimed at stifling the cloud gaming market.

According to Reuters, it appears that Apple won the appeal but through a technical technicality, which would have invalidated the CMA’s lawsuit. Based on the findings, Apple was able to successfully demonstrate that the regulator does not have jurisdiction to be able to open an investigation into mobile browsers, because it should have started earlier, when the first report published in June on the ‘subject.

In essence, according to the defense, the CMA moved too late and without giving proper notice, which invalidated the lawsuit through a technical technicality which, however, was upheld by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) which oversees CMA cases. Apple obviously said it was satisfied with the result, reporting that “it will continue to work to ensure support for developers and a safe experience for users”.