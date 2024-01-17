The legal battle lasted three years between Epic Games and Apple concluded on January 16, 2024. With the case concluded, however, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Epic Games owes Apple $73,404,326 in legal fees.

Apple said it spent $82,971,401 in legal fees (later adjusted to $81,560,362 for unknown reasons). The figure of 73,404,326 dollars is the result of one 10% discount% due to the fact that Epic won one of its 10 counts.

The 73 million dollars However, they are not the definitive figure. The court set a date of March 24, 2024 for a hearing regarding the fee, “plus additional amounts Apple is incurring during this ongoing litigation, under the indemnification provision of the Developer Program License Agreement.”