The legal battle lasted three years between Epic Games and Apple concluded on January 16, 2024. With the case concluded, however, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Epic Games owes Apple $73,404,326 in legal fees.
Apple said it spent $82,971,401 in legal fees (later adjusted to $81,560,362 for unknown reasons). The figure of 73,404,326 dollars is the result of one 10% discount% due to the fact that Epic won one of its 10 counts.
The 73 million dollars However, they are not the definitive figure. The court set a date of March 24, 2024 for a hearing regarding the fee, “plus additional amounts Apple is incurring during this ongoing litigation, under the indemnification provision of the Developer Program License Agreement.”
What were Apple and Epic Games “arguing” about?
To shorten the discussion, the lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games was linked to an alleged violation of living antitrust laws (according to the authors of Fortnite). The whole thing is started in 2020 when Epic Games made a payment system available outside the App Store for Fortnite. Obviously this was not allowed and the game was therefore removed from the digital store.
Epic Games then made the accusation, claiming a abuse of dominant position in the mobile market. In the end, however, the court ruled in favor of Apple.
#Apple #wins #Epic #Games #million #refund #discount
Leave a Reply