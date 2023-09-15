France ordered the halt of sales of the device, which was released in 2020, on Tuesday, after finding that the model emits more electromagnetic waves than permitted.

French Minister Plenipotentiary for Digital Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, said in a statement to Agence France-Presse, “Apple has assured me that it will implement an update for the iPhone 12 in the next few days.”

The company and the minister also insisted that there was no risk to public health from radiation.

“This matter is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and is not a safety concern,” Apple said in a statement, adding that the device complies with emissions rules around the world.

“We will release a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators,” the company added.

France had given the American technology giant two weeks to issue an update for the phone.

The French minister said the agency responsible for the testing, ANFR, would quickly evaluate the update and decide whether to lift the ban on sales.

It is noteworthy that the World Health Organization failed, after conducting many field studies, to find harmful health effects resulting from the use of mobile phones.

There are no specific diseases associated with such radiation.

But exposure to more than 40 watts per kilogram of electromagnetic radiation increases body temperature.

European regulations allow only 4 watts per kilogram for these devices, and the iPhone 12 exceeded this level by 1.7 watts per kilogram.