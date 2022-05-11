For a long time the name of the iPod and Apple They have been the same for many people. But this is going to end, since the company announced that it will stop manufacturing this portable player.

This is how this line of devices that came to light more than two decades ago will come to an end. It was something practically inevitable in the face of advances in mobile phones. Many find it more practical to listen to music from their phone and other pieces of technology.

They don’t even need to carry music stored in a memory, since there are services like Spotify. It was via a statement that the company announced that it ceases manufacturing the ipod touch.

This is the most recent model, so it will continue to be present in your stores while supplies last. In this way, the history of this player will come to an end, which in its time was all the rage and had countless imitators from other manufacturers.

It’s a statement, Manzana highlighted that what the iPod it is already available on other devices it manufactures. In other words, take music everywhere and listen to it wherever you are. For the same reason, its existence at this point is redundant.

It implies that it has fulfilled its mission and there is no point in continuing to manufacture it. That’s why the company decided it was time to let him go. He also dedicated a few words to her.

Apple fires the iPod in the voice of one of its executives

Who I speak about it was Greg Joswiakvice president senior of world marketing. started saying ‘music has always been at the core of Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users the way iPod did impacted more than just this industry…’.

To the above, Joswiak added ‘[…]it also redefined how music is discovered, heard and shared’. He then highlighted how the company took advantage of the above.

Greg Joswiak he pointed ‘Today, the spirit of the iPod lives on. We’ve built an amazing music experience into all of our products, from iPhone to Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and to Mac, iPad and Apple TV.”.

The idea is quite clear and reaffirms the idea that there is no more need for such a device. If you want to have one, the best thing is to get it quickly, at least as a curiosity. Then he will say goodbye forever.

