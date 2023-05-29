Apple it is one of the most important technology companies in the world. Founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs. It is renowned for its innovative products such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac. Apple is an iconic brand in the technology industry. Unfortunately, however, every now and then she makes big mistakes too!

Apple to shell out $50 million for new MacBooks

Unfortunately, sometimes you have to pay and today Apple will have to pay a significant amount! Apparently the giant will have to shell out well 50 million dollars in favor of those who have complained about malfunctions with the new MacBook keyboards equipped with butterfly keys. The judge did not want to know, rejecting any objection and agreeing with the accusation. We are talking about these devices:

MacBooks 2015-2017

MacBook Pro 2016-2019

MacBook Air 2018-2019

In short, the story is this: some of the devices in question collected a lot of dust and over time it resulted unable to type correctly. It must be said that the company has always proved to be available for free repairs, but little has served to calm the spirits of rightly inflamed customers. After all, factory defects are like this, repairing them most of the time is useless as they recur over time. The final decision was therefore to pay for and completely replace the mechanism.