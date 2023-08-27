Appleinsider: iPhone 15 Fast Charging Cable Will Be Sold Separately

Apple has decided not to bundle new premium flagships with cables that support fast charging. About it informs Appleinsider edition.

Media journalists referred to the report of a well-known insider by the nickname KosutamiSan. According to the author, Apple will offer to purchase USB 4 Gen 2 wires with support for 150 watt charging for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max owners separately. The specialist noted that only this cable will provide the fastest possible charging.

At the same time, apparently, the standard charging cable will remain in the kit of all smartphones of the iPhone 15 series. In 2020, Apple removed the power adapter and headphones from the box with the iPhone and offers to buy them additionally.

“Apple wants customers who care about charging or data transfer speed to pay for a premium cable,” journalists commented on the message. It is expected that the new smartphones of the American brand will be presented on September 13. According to reports from multiple insiders, the next generation of devices will get a USB-C charging port instead of Lightning.

Earlier, DigiTimes sources said that the minimum cost of the new premium Apple flagships will be $1,099. The cost of the base devices of the line – iPhone 15 and 15 Plus – will remain unchanged compared to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.