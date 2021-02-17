Manzana introduced in its support service a new type of repair for iPhone 12 that allows you to solve hardware problems, such as replacing the rear glass when it breaks or battery charging problems, which until now had no solution and required a change of phone.

The US company informed its official repairers of this new mechanism, which affects both the iPhone 12 Mini and the standard iPhone 12 model, the cheapest models of Apple’s current family of flagships, as reported MacRumors, who accessed the internal memo.

Starting February 23, those who are in charge of repairing Apple products will be able to do so with the iPhone 12 Mini and standard that cannot charge their battery or that experience problems with the logic board, the Face ID facial recognition system or in the chassis of the phone, such as the broken glass back.

Until now, these problems had no solution, and users who experienced them could only replace the device, in cases where support allowed.

Apple CEO Tim Cook poses with the iPhone 12. Photo: REUTERS.

These repairs are made possible through a new iPhone 12 system repair technique on the back of the phone, which will be available in all countries where the iPhone 12 Mini and standard are sold.

In the case of the iPhone 12 with rear glass damage, Apple will only be able to repair those devices that continue to work correctly and that do not have problems also in other parts such as the rear camera.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models are not included in this repair, which according to Apple will help reduce the carbon footprint of the products it sells, as MacRumors collects.

The iPhone 12 mini sells little

At the beginning of the year, a Consumer Intelligence Research report placed sales of the iPhone 12 mini during October and November in the United States at the 6% compared to the rest of the family. Later, in late January, Morgan Stanley agency commented that it appeared that Apple had cut production of the iPhone 12 mini by two million units.

However, it does not necessarily mean that the iPhone 12 mini sales are not as expected by the Cupertino firm, but rather that the Pro models are higher than expected.

On these revealing data, some Taiwanese media confirmed the great demand for the iPhone 12 Pro in China and, later, Counterpoint Research stated that the iPhone 12 mini represented 5% of the sales of the iPhone 12 in the United States during the first half of the month from January.

This situation is mainly due to two reasons. The first is that the majority of the population in Europe and the United States is at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, prioritizing portability in front of a large screen to view content does not favor the purchase of the mini model. The second comes from China, where the health situation is comparatively better, it was always a market that prioritizes large screens.

SL