Manzana has been able to find your space in video games with an App Store full of games and Apple Arcade, a subscription service that has not stopped growing. App Store app purchase rates have pushed the company to record numbers, but not all of the policies Apple is enforcing are pleasing developers.

The apple company is carrying out a thorough cleaning in the App Store and it appears to be doing so based on the updates received by the apps. A measure that the company has already taken in the past and that has led developers such as Robert Kabwe and Emilia Lazer-Walker to raised your voice through their social networks after receiving a short period of time to update their game, if they intend to prevent this be removed.

Although this measure I would seek to remove obsolete applications from the store or that could in some way jeopardize the proper functioning of the system, being more vulnerable after years without receiving any update, seems not to take into account some less problematic cases such as that of the Kabwe title, Motivoto, updated for the last time in 2019 but perfectly functional today.

In messages received by developers, Apple urges them to update their games and applications in a maximum of 30 dayswarning that, if not done, the application will be removed from the store. The developers have defended their games as “complete works“that do not require maintenance or follow a game-as-a-service model. They have also maintained that the removal of these games is not due to no solid reason: “If there is a specific requirement that is not being met, we should be told what it is,” Kabwe maintained.

Situations like the App Store and the new forms of video game consumption they have not stopped opening the debate on the preservation of video games, their history and their legacy.

