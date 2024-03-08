Apple announced that will reactivate the account Of Epic Games following an investigation by the European Commission, which began following the closure of the publisher's profile in conjunction with the entry into force of the Digital Markets Act.

Only a few hours after Apple closed Epic Games' account, the Cupertino company is therefore due retrace your steps and reconsider its strategy, aimed at maintaining full control of the monetization mechanisms on iOS.

“The DMA faced its first major challenge with Apple's ban on Epic Games for prevent the latter from competing on the App Storeachieving a great victory,” wrote Tim Sweeney in commenting on the incident.

“Following a rapid investigation by the European Commission, Apple notified the Commission and Epic Games that it would restore our access to allow us to bring Fortnite back to iOS and launch the Epic Games Store in Europe under the DMA.”