Apple will introduce a line of new updates next week, including a feature that lets users know what information apps are collecting about them. It was reported on Saturday, June 5, edition Bloomberg…

It is noted that the upcoming developer conference, which starts on Monday, will discuss measures aimed at protecting user privacy, as well as improving the iPad software.

To achieve these goals, the company plans to release new features to combat the most “aggressive” applications that collect user data. According to the publication, one of such developments will be a control panel, with which users will be able to get detailed information about what data about them are collected by all extraneous applications installed on their devices.

In addition, users can also set a special status for the iPhone and iPad, indicating a person’s actions at a certain moment. For example, “do not disturb”, “sleep”, “walk”. The update will also include a new design for inbound notification banners.

The publication clarifies that the changes for Mac computers will not be significant, while AppleWatch may receive improvements in the health tracking function, as well as in the interface.

Earlier, on April 26, Apple introduced the public versions of the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 operating systems. The updates include new privacy rules for applications in the App Store.