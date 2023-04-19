United States.- For years Apple has been a benchmark in terms of innovation and security, which is why it has left more than one surprised that it has leaked that possibly the company Allow apps outside of the App Store to be downloaded to your phones.

If there is something that many stand out from cell phones and tablets with an operating system Android is the possibility of downloading, without any problem, electronic applications outside the official store.

It is in this way that Internet users can have applications such as WhatsApp Plus, and other platforms that are downloaded from extra web pages, in a few clicks on their screen.

According to what was disclosed by the medium “Bloomberg”with the entry of iOS 17all iPhones will have the ability to download and install apps outside of the App Store, while developers will avoid 15% and 30% commissions on internal purchases.

Less than two months after the Apple WWDC23which will take place on June 5, where all the news about the updates of its different operating systems will be announced, the greatest focus has been iphone.

Thus, the latest leaks regarding iOS 17 would be revealing that the American company is about to integrate one of the most dangerous functions of Android, since it will allow apps to be installed outside of the official digital store.

In this way, the millions of iPhone users will be able to have access to a wide range of virtual platforms to use on your smart cell phones with the manzanita; something that cannot, to date, be done legally.

With these new revelations it can be emphasized that iOS 17 will have compatibility with applications downloaded from other stores that are not the App Store, being perhaps the most important novelty of this new version, but also the most controversial.

It is worth mentioning that, for years, Google allows Android cell phones to download all kinds of applications from external stores, either AppGallery, Aptoide or APKMirror.

All in all, alarms have been raised regarding the security issue, since Apple will have to work much more to guarantee that the platforms that are downloaded on the iPhone do not have any type of malware or other malicious software.