In a statement to “Forbes”, big tech stated that an iOS 17 update will fix the bug; date was not specified

Apple reported that it had identified the cause of the problem that prevented the iPhone 15 from being handled due to overheating, including a problem with the software and in certain applications. According to big techan update to the iOS 17 will be released to fix the bug, but the date was not specified.

“We have identified some conditions that may cause your iPhone to heat up more than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or resetting the device due to increased background activity.”Apple informed Forbes.

The company also stated that the titanium design implemented in the new iPhone 15 Pro is not related to overheating. According to the company, the new design actually leads to better heat dissipation than previous iPhones with stainless steel.

In the communication sent to ForbesApple reiterates that there is no risk to the safety or long-term performance of the iPhone, as handsets and other devices with iOS software have built-in protections to prevent overheating.

If the iPhone’s internal temperature increases beyond the normal range, the device itself protects its components and regulates the temperature.