MacRumors: Apple has patented a new method of protecting against password theft

Apple has patented new ways to protect users’ personal data. About it reports MacRumors publication.

Journalists drew attention to two patents of an American corporation that ended up online. According to the first, Apple is considering creating a special setting that would darken the corners of the smartphone screen. In this case, other users would not be able to spy on the information on the device’s screen: thus, it would become more difficult to steal passwords.

According to the second patent, similar technology could be implemented for Mac computer screens. The document states that the user could dim the screen if necessary to make the information displayed on it difficult to read.

According to media journalists, the implementation of this function is complicated by the fact that Apple equipment screens have a viewing angle of more than 170 degrees, which makes it easier for scammers.

At the end of February, journalists from The Wall Street Journal spoke about a new method of attacking iPhone users. According to experts, scammers snoop on the passwords of smartphone owners and then steal the devices.