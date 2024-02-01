Apple once again extends the deadline for the 5G modem: the agreement with Qualcomm has been extended until 2027 and an uphill path for internal production.

Apple's ambitious project to develop a 5G modem internally, started years ago with huge investments in research and development and the mobilization of thousands of engineers, is proving to be more complex than expected. Previously, the Cupertino company had renewed the licensing agreement for i Qualcomm 5G modemplanning a three-year collaboration with the expected deadline in 2026. However, during the Q1 2024 earnings call, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon revealed aextension of the agreement until March 2027.

This extension suggests that Apple is facing significant obstacles in the internal development of its 5G modems, requiring an additional period of time to resolve the challenges encountered.

Longer than expected Last September, Apple extended the agreement with Qualcomm until 2026, and the presentation of the modem was gradually postponed Apple initially aimed to be free from the Qualcomm deal by fall 2023, bringing forward the natural expiration of the five-year contract in 2019 by a year. The latest information revealing the extension of the agreement confirms Qualcomm as the sole supplier of Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF systems for Apple devices and is likely indicative of a further delay in the launch of the in-house modem. Despite the absence of official comments from Apple on the latest update, the extension of the licensing agreement clearly highlights the company's challenges in trying to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm.

Unfortunately, the plan has encountered significant obstacles, such as performance issues and overheating in early versions of the custom modem.