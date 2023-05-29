Apple is still one of the most important technology companies in the world. Founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, its flagship products still boast millions of buyers around the globe. We are of course talking about the well-known: iPhone, iPad and Mac. Apple is a respected brand in the technology sector. Today though a well-known service leaves us!

Apple will close My Photo Stream: that’s when!

From July 26 we can say goodbye to My Photo Stream. We are obviously talking about a sudden closure that sees the impossibility of uploading photos as early as June 26th. Don’t worry because it’s coming iCloud Photos to replace the discharged service. Here is the official press release:

“As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month early on June 26, 2023. All photos uploaded to the service before that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the date of upload and will be available on your devices where My Photo Stream is currently enabled. By July 26, 2023, there will be no more photos in iCloud and the service will be terminated. If a photo you want isn’t already in the library of a specific iPhone, iPad, or Mac, be sure to save it to the library on that device.”

Most likely a lot of users won’t even notice the change, but obviously make sure you have all the photos you want to keep on a trusted device before everything is closed!

By the way, did you know that Apple is looking for engineers for their AI?