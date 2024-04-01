The world of accessories often offers clues about upcoming news, and the first iPhone 16 covers in circulation confirm the rumors that have been circulating for some time.

The first shots of the cases intended for the future iPhone 16 have been published online, bringing with them another indication that suggests the alleged vertical arrangement of the rear camera on Apple's upcoming flagship devices. As is known, in recent months various diagrams have been released indicating how the company was exploring different options for the arrangement of sensors and, as often happens, the accessories created in advance of the product launch appear to be clues to upcoming changes. In addition to the camera module, the images reveal a few other details about the design of the upcoming standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus modelswithout showing any major surprises.

Oval hole Images of the first iPhone 16 covers Analyzing these prototypes, we can see that the “cutout” for the camera module follows a configuration for the iPhone 16 similar to that of past models, in this case that of the iPhone

There are two separate rings for Wide and Ultra Wide lenses, enclosed in a pill-shaped protuberance.

The microphone is positioned next to the lenses, while the LED flash is located outside the module. It is assumed that the portrait orientation was designed in favor of the recent Vision Pro devices and reflects the intention to introduce video recording space videos, i.e. videos usable from Apple's mixed reality viewer on standard iPhone models; of the current generation, only iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have this peculiarity In addition to the back, we know that on the sides, the next iPhones will feature an "Action" button similar to the one on the iPhone 15 Pro, along with a pressure-sensitive "Capture" button for video recording, integrated into the device's frame.

Although not visible in the shot, an opening for the “Capture” button is reported to be present on newer cases.