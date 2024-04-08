The new iPad Pro, iPad Air and related line accessories are scheduled to launch in the second week of May, all on the same day.
The long-awaited new iPad Pro models, featuring OLED technology, are expected to be announced in May, rather than the expected March.
And that's not all: according to a recent report, during the “week of May 6th” a is expected big and important update for the entire line.
Even following Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's predictions in his “Power On” newsletter, it seems that Apple stores will begin to receive advertising material on a fair number of products in this period.
In addition to the iPad Pro, a new iPad Air is also expected, together with the Magic Keyboard and the third generation Apple Pencil, in a launch that promises to be one of the most significant updates in Apple's tablet lineup to date.
Early rumors suggested that Apple was planning to launch the new tablets by the end of March or beginning of April.
As the months continued, the company reportedly decided to postpone the announcement and launch to complete the software and allow vendors to pick up the pace.
To support this thesis, there would be the statements of some Taiwanese suppliers in the DigiTimes reports, who indicated that the production of the components was delayed several times due to the complexities in their development, especially that relating to the OLED display.
Gurman points out that what will be coming in May will be one of the biggest updates in the history of Apple tablets, and that this will happen in a single day; The update of the iPad Pro, which has not undergone changes since 2018, will be of particular value.
The latest iPad models released were the Pro with M2 processors and the 10th generation iPad in October 2022, followed by the new 5th generation iPad Air in March 2022.
This new launch therefore marks the end of longer period without new iPad models in the history of the device, launched by Steve Jobs in 2010.
Gurman also mentions the arrival of a new Apple Pencil and a revised Magic Keyboard, featuring an aluminum chassis and a Mac-like layout.
For a greater sprint
With the May update, Apple will introduce OLED panels to its tablets for the first time, bringing a significant improvement to the viewing experience of iPads.
However, this change is expected to lead to an increase in prices, as already observed in previous months and widely anticipated.
The hardware changes will be significant, with theupdate to the M3 chipset as well as the transition to the new panels.
Despite the price increase, some consumers may be pushed to consider the cheaper option with the M2 chipset or to move towards the new iPad Air, which apparently has the same SoC.
Considering the period of “lack” suffered last year, the outlook indicates a significant increase in sales for the new iPads, according to Gurman.
At the same time, however, the analyst suggested that the presence of Apple Vision Pro it could constitute an obstacle for the tablet market, since the headset would become a valid alternative as soon as it becomes a commonly used product.
It shouldn't be an immediate concern, as the iPad category continues to generate consistent profits and it appears the company is currently focused on iOS 18 and AI updates, which will also affect iPads.
With the official launch imminent in about a month, we look forward to further updates on these new tablets.
