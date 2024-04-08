The new iPad Pro, iPad Air and related line accessories are scheduled to launch in the second week of May, all on the same day.

The long-awaited new iPad Pro models, featuring OLED technology, are expected to be announced in May, rather than the expected March. And that's not all: according to a recent report, during the “week of May 6th” a is expected big and important update for the entire line.

Even following Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's predictions in his “Power On” newsletter, it seems that Apple stores will begin to receive advertising material on a fair number of products in this period. In addition to the iPad Pro, a new iPad Air is also expected, together with the Magic Keyboard and the third generation Apple Pencil, in a launch that promises to be one of the most significant updates in Apple's tablet lineup to date.

New page The iPad Pro line hasn't received any updates since 2018 Early rumors suggested that Apple was planning to launch the new tablets by the end of March or beginning of April.

As the months continued, the company reportedly decided to postpone the announcement and launch to complete the software and allow vendors to pick up the pace. See also Hyper Light Drifter is getting a fully 3D rogue-lite follow-up with online co-op To support this thesis, there would be the statements of some Taiwanese suppliers in the DigiTimes reports, who indicated that the production of the components was delayed several times due to the complexities in their development, especially that relating to the OLED display. Gurman points out that what will be coming in May will be one of the biggest updates in the history of Apple tablets, and that this will happen in a single day; The update of the iPad Pro, which has not undergone changes since 2018, will be of particular value. The latest iPad models released were the Pro with M2 processors and the 10th generation iPad in October 2022, followed by the new 5th generation iPad Air in March 2022.

This new launch therefore marks the end of longer period without new iPad models in the history of the device, launched by Steve Jobs in 2010. Gurman also mentions the arrival of a new Apple Pencil and a revised Magic Keyboard, featuring an aluminum chassis and a Mac-like layout. See also Amazon offers: Intel Core i5-13600KF processor in promotion with a small discount