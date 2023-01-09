After years of waiting, apparently Apple it would seem ready to officially unveil her much talked about AR/VR viewer. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the Cupertino house will announce the “Reality Pro”, this is the alleged name of the device, during the springahead of his annual conference at WWDC in June.

If the indiscretion is confirmed, it therefore means that the launch on the market is not too distant, with Gurman expecting the debut in stores during the autumn of 2023, also in line with the timing set by Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known market analyst.

Gurman added that prototypes of the AR/VR headset have already been sent to a small circle of developers for testing. In any case, it seems that the device is anything but complete, with the company still having to refine various aspects both from a hardware and software point of view. For this reason, the official presentation, expected by many this month, has been postponed to spring.

A render of what Apple’s AR / VR viewer could look like based on information circulated in the past

That’s not all, because according to Gurman’s sources, the “Reality Pro” is stealing resources from other Apple departments. Many of the internal developers are in fact working on its operating system, xrOSand consequently we will see little news regarding iOS and macOS 14.

Even from a hardware point of view, the next few months could be less than exciting, with iPads with an OLED screen arriving only in 2024, while there will be no news on the AirPods and Apple Watch front. The plans of the Cupertino company should also include the Mac Pro Apple Silicon, a new MacBook Air and iPhone 15. Clearly we are talking about unofficial information, to be taken with a grain of salt.