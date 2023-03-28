Apple has confirmed that Killers of the Flower Moon, the new film directed by Martin Scorsese and initially intended for exclusive release on the Apple TV+ streaming platform, will be released in theaters on October 20, after an early distribution in some theaters on October 6. same month. For theatrical release, Apple will partner with Paramount Pictures. The film will obviously arrive on Apple TV +, although the release date on home screens has not yet been confirmed. The early arrival of big blockbusters made by streaming companies to cinemas is a practice, with Disney now making Disney+ a key ingredient in its distribution strategies, and Netflix releasing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters a month before it hit TV. Killers of the Flower Moon, which sees Scorsese reunite with Leonardo DiCaprio for the seventh time, is set in the 1920s and is about the FBI investigation into the murder of some Native Americans in Oklahoma, after the an oil field is found in their territory. Apple is betting a lot on this release, and many are already talking about the smell of an Oscar for next year. It would be the second time for a film produced by the Cupertino company, which in 2022 obtained the statuette for best film with CODA: Signs of the Heart (which in Italy is not included with the subscription, but in the USA it is). A result that Netflix, on the streaming market since 2012, had never yet achieved.