It is well known that Apple has remained one of the leading companies in the current technology market, but there are also certain problems with monopoly issues, since any application that wants to generate profits on additional purchases must pass yes or yes for a verification of the App Store. However, and after some conflicts involved with companies such as Epic Gamesthe company has finally relented and will allow sideloading, as well as third-party app stores.

This has been confirmed by the European Union Digital Markets Lawthis is a measure that they were actually forced to implement in Europe, along with the law that forced them to add the universal USB-C input to the next models of their cell phones, since they wanted to distinguish themselves from everyone with the new thunderbolts. And the new implementation will begin to emerge from 7 of March of this year, which will be an advantage for those who want to monetize their businesses on iPhone.

The sideloading element iPhone will be available in iOS 17.4the next big update to the operating system of Manzana. The United States company mentioned that the functions will reach the 27 countries of the European Union in March, and it is announced that purchases can be made even from a web browser, without having to first go through verification in the application store, something that It was really annoying for both users and third-party companies.

To avail the feature, customers will reach secondary app stores. The update includes new APIs and frameworks for the creation and operation of these stores. Once it is downloaded from the web, the user will have to give it explicit permission to install on the smartphone. And when these have remained in the software, they will include the client with the option of whether it can become the default purchasing portal or if they want it to be App Store follow default.

The arrival in the United States is not yet confirmed, but we may have news in the future.

Via: Manzana

Editor's note: This monopoly in digital markets could be stabilized thanks to this law, but it is only happening in the European region. It is not known if the same will happen in America, after all the continent is the territory of the apple company in terms of sales.