Apple on January 25 announced new opportunities for users in the European Union (EU) in accordance with antitrust requirements. They will be allowed to download applications not only from the App Store, but also from third-party resources, which could become a threat to the security of the devices, the company noted.

In addition to being able to download software downloaded outside of the App Store, customers will be able to use alternative payment systems and choose a new default browser. New features and changes to iOS, Safari and the App Store will be available to users in 27 EU countries from March 2024.

“The changes we are announcing today are in line with the requirements of the European Union Digital Markets Act, which is designed to protect EU users from the growing number of privacy and security threats that this regulation increases. Our priority remains creating the best and most secure experience for our users in the EU and around the world,” he said release Apple's head of marketing, which now runs the App Store, Phil Schiller.

The sweeping changes, which will come into effect in March as part of Apple's iOS 17.4 operating system, impose tough restrictions on the biggest tech firms and expand the EU Commission's powers as the region's antitrust authority. Apple is trying to challenge these rules in the EU courts, the agency clarified. Bloomberg.

Apple's announcement shocked investors, who sent the company's shares into the red after a slight rise on the stock exchange on January 25. Company executives warned that the announced changes do threaten to undermine the company's long-standing emphasis on user security.

“Apple is forced to create technology that allows third-party applications to be installed, and this comes with risks. This can pose a serious threat to the privacy, security, and integrity of your device. So Apple is implementing technologies and policies to try to minimize this risk,” Schiller said in an interview with the agency.

