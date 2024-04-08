













Apple will allow emulation programs in the App Store | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









On April 5, 2024, Apple published an update about its guidelines in the App Store, and thus it came to light that video game emulators will be allowed in this store.

It should be noted that these were banned but can now be used worldwide, as well as downloadable games.

However, the company also made a series of statements in this regard that concern the companies behind this type of software.

Apple noted that developers are responsible for the emulators they provide and this includes ensuring that such software complies with the App Store guidelines and all applicable laws.

We recommend: Apple's WWDC 2024 already has a date and iOS 18 and more will be presented.

So it can be expected that the emulation programs that are present in the Google Play Store will also reach the App Store. But only those that belong to retro consoles, not the modern ones that are current.

Fountain: Twitter.

Why did Apple change its mind about emulators in the App Store? It all likely has to do with the European Union's decision to allow third-party app stores in the region.

These could attract the attention of potential consumers, so the company decided to lift the ban at once so as not to lose them. However, there are those who would like there to be a clarification of the term 'retro' in the directives.

I'm a bit interested in the retro game emulator changes Apple announced, as I feel like there's more to this than people are getting:

– what exactly is defined as “retro”

– does downloading include and allow for the user to supply them themselves (if not, imo this doesn't matter) pic.twitter.com/hAiXQxuMua — Michael (@MasterMike88) April 5, 2024

That is, how Apple is evaluating which is a retro console or platform and which is not. Perhaps there needs to be clarification in that regard.

Especially because if there is someone who is quite combative when it comes to using emulators for their consoles, it is Nintendo.

Fountain: Twitter.

You just have to remember the actions you have taken against emulation programs on your systems to realize that. But only time will clarify the details.

Apart from Apple and emulators we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)