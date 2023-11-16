In 2024, Apple plans to integrate RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging support into the iPhone, a standard already used by most Android devices. This update, announced today by the company, aims to improve interoperability between iPhone and Android devices. RCS messaging, developed under the Universal Profile by the GSM Association, is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional SMS and MMS. With this technology, iPhone users will enjoy advanced features, such as read receipt, writing indicators, high-resolution image and video sharing, as well as the ability to share your location in message threads. This step forward, however, doesn’t mean Apple is opening iMessage to other platforms. As reported by 9to5Mac, RCS will operate independently from iMessage and will primarily serve to replace SMS and MMS in Apple devices.

Apple’s decision to adopt RCS may have been influenced by regulatory pressure from the European Union, particularly the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This regulation requires large companies to make their services interoperable with other platforms. In this regard, the European Commission has launched an investigation into iMessage to establish whether it should be considered a “central platform service”. Apple, however, argues that iMessage is not popular enough in Europe to justify enforcing such rules and is planning to appeal the government’s regulation of its App Store.

Some companies, such as Google and Samsung, have long urged Apple to add support for RCS, using marketing campaigns and promotional videos. This month, Google sent a letter to the European Commission arguing that iMessage should be considered a core platform service under the DMA. Even Nothing, the telephone company founded by Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, has decided to respond to Apple by introducing a messaging system similar to iMessage in its Android phones. Apple’s openness to RCS, while it may not be a voluntary choice, represents a significant change, especially for those who have had to deal with the exchange of low-quality videos and other missing features when communicating between iPhone and Android devices.