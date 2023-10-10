Dhe numbers make a clear statement: If you look at the worldwide distribution of computer operating systems, Windows is going downhill and Mac OS is going uphill. Windows used to have almost 100 percent, ten years ago the market share was 90 percent and that of Mac OS was around 8. This summer Windows had a little less than 70 percent and Mac OS is a little more than 20 percent. The various Linux derivatives reach one to two percent.

If you follow the brand’s fans, Mac OS is the more robust, friendlier and less annoying operating system, which also has more data protection built in and doesn’t constantly force you to do things you don’t want to. This differentiation from Windows already shows what people think about the Microsoft operating system. We don’t want to go into this any further here, but rather take a look at the new features of Mac OS 14 with the additional name Sonoma.