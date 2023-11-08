AEverything is the same, and everything will be different: We have been using the Apple Watch Ultra in the new version 2 every day for more than a month. The Ultra 1 was previously worn for a year, and at first it became clear: everything is the same. Visually, the two smart watches cannot be distinguished from each other, and it is difficult to see what Apple highlights as the advantages of the new ones.

The brightness of the display was increased again, from 2000 nits to 3000. Even in the brightest sunshine, we hardly noticed a difference. You’ll notice that the watch reduces its brightness much further in dark surroundings. Up to 1 nit, says Apple. If you wear the watch at night and activate it to read the time, you may be a little less bothered by your neighbor in bed.