In September, Apple will present the new iPhones and the new Apple Watches as usual, and in addition to the Series 9, the second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra, the rugged watch introduced last year, should be launched. According to persistent rumors, this year’s update should be minimal, leaving the design of the watch essentially unchanged. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, for the 2023 version of Apple Watch Ultra, Apple aims to simplify the production process in order to increase inventories and reduce costs, thanks to some 3D printed titanium parts. It is a real experiment which, if it bears the expected results at the production chain level, could be extended to other Apple products. However, the analyst confirms that Apple Watch Ultra will have few notable innovations this year, such as new chassis colors. The real news should arrive with the third iteration, in 2024: in this case, Apple Watch 3 will have a 10 percent larger screen and the screen should be a micro OLED, therefore even brighter in sunlight.