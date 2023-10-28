The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has recommended that the country impose a limited exclusion order on Apple Watches that infringe patents held by medical device company Masimo, a decision that could lead to bans on import for the offending products. Masimo issued a statement explaining the latest developments in the legal dispute between its company and Apple over the use of light-based pulse oximetry functionality, a feature that can measure oxygen levels in the blood. The recommendation is subject to a 60-day presidential review period and possible appeals. Masimo founder and CEO Joe Kiani praised the decision, saying it “sends a powerful message that not even the largest company in the world is above the law.”

He added: “This important determination represents a strong validation of our efforts to hold Apple accountable for the illegal misappropriation of our patented technology.” In a statement released in January regarding the complaint, the medical device company said the offending technology was first introduced in the Apple Watch 6 in 2020 and subsequent devices. Apple responded to the ITC’s decision by claiming that Masimo had sought to use the government to “prevent millions of U.S. consumers from accessing a potentially life-saving product,” according to Reuters, adding that it will seek to have the decision overturned despite not there is no immediate impact on its sales.