Apple Watch is just one of many branded products Apple, one of the leading companies in the sector. If you remember well here we all complained about the display turning greenish after an Apple Watch update, today luckily we arrived at the end of this problem as we want to explain to you in this article! So stay with us and rest assured that you will not be disappointed!

Apple Watch: the company has solved the greenish display problem!

It’s been a little over a few hours WatchOS 9.5.1 update unlocked for of course the Apple Watches. The promise of the new version is to fix the most annoying of the previous one about two weeks away. If you remember well, we reported how after upgrading to the previous version, many have had major problems with the screen of their watch and Apple has shown that it knows how to listen and above all solve user problems.

In short, all is well that ends well, also because it was becoming very annoying to find yourself with a greenish display that transformed absolute blacks into light grays. In case you are impatient to fix, just open the Watch app on your iPhone, go to general -> software update and then proceed with the update.