Apple Watch Series 9 was announced officially during this evening’s Apple event. As expected, there are several novelty compared to the previous model, starting with the Rose Gold color shown in the first video of the device.

Under the body this time we find a S9 chipthe most powerful ever for Apple Watch, capable of guaranteeing 30% faster graphics performance and a Neural Engine that works at double the speed of before and allows you to activate Siri Offline.

As the name suggests, it is a offline version of the famous virtual assistant, which will be introduced by the end of the year starting with the English language. Among other innovations, NameDrop was discussed for sharing contacts and Precision Finding for identifying lost objects possibly equipped with AirTags.

Apple Watch Series 9, the features

The Apple Watch Series 9 Retina display will boast a brightness equal to 2000 nits and can reduce it to just one nits in order to optimize battery consumption. The colors available will finally be Rose Gold, Silver, Dark Blue and Red.

The most interesting news, however, is the DoubleTap: The device detects when we quickly touch our index finger and thumb twice, allowing us to answer calls even when our other hand is busy.

Apple Watch Series 9 will be available on September 22nd starting from $399available to order starting today in the USA.