During its live streaming event, Apple revealed the new Apple Watch Series 9, with several new features and functions. Requests to Siri are now processed directly on the Apple Watch, making the process faster and more secure. Furthermore, for the first time, the voice assistant can access health-related data, answering direct questions about one’s status. Dictation on the Series 9 has been improved, up to 25% more accurate than the Series 8, thanks to secure processing performed directly on the device. All this without compromising battery life, which remains constant at 18 hours for the entire day. Thanks to Ultra Wideband support, the Apple Watch Series 9 can now use the “Precision Finding” feature to locate an iPhone, just like the iPhone can do with an AirTag. Additionally, integration with HomePod has been enhanced.

The Series 9 features an always-on and brighter Retina display, with a brightness that can reach up to 2000 nits, double that of the Apple Watch Series 8. This allows for optimal visibility, but can also be reduced to just one nit per discreet use in theaters or at night. An innovative gesture called “Double Tap” allows you to control the Apple Watch Series 9 without having to touch the screen. Simply tap your thumb and forefinger together, like with Vision Pro. This gesture allows users to interact with the device to answer or end calls, stop a timer, silence an alarm, pause or play music, view the Smart Stack and much more, all based on small changes in movement and blood flow detected by the accelerometer and blood oxygen sensor.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in a new pink color variant, as well as Starlight, Silver, Midnight and PRODUCT(RED). For the stainless steel version, Silver, Gold and Graphite options are available. The Apple Watch Series 9 is designed with greater use of recycled materials and comes in a smaller, more environmentally sustainable package. The new Sport Loop bands use 82% recycled yarn, which Apple calls “FineWoven.” Leather bands will no longer be produced for the Apple Watch, but Apple is offering a range of new bands, along with band options from Hermès and Nike. The Apple Watch Series 9 represents the successor to the Series 8 of the previous year, which introduced body temperature detection, menstrual cycle tracking, a more powerful gyroscope and a high dynamic range accelerometer, together with the activity detection function. accidents.