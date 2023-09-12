A new conference is being held today. Manzana, which will focus on the new devices that the company will have on sale in the coming months for the most enthusiasts. Within the announcements we have neither more nor less than the Apple Watch Series 9, the next generation of smart watches that, as always, implement notable improvements.

To begin with, it is shown that the screen display is improved, so there will be a more notable brightness compared to the 8 series, in addition to that the functionalities when linked with the iPhone will be much greater. Even health applications are more efficient at asking for issues of cardiac inconsistency, which will help detect possible diseases that should be addressed.

Thanks to its processor, you can feel the touch of your hand without it touching the screen, because in the video shown we see the double tap, which by closing your fingers will quickly change the function of this watch, which makes it not necessary to speak to Siri or look at the device. This will make day-to-day tasks easier, from turning off the alarm clock to checking the weather or setting a stopwatch.

It is worth mentioning that efforts are being made to make the use of the battery much better, so that the environment is not affected by the constant purchase and manufacturing of these lithium materials. Added to this is that the applications will consume less energy so that the user does not have to constantly charge the phone and thus stops affecting nature.

As for the ultra model, it improves many things in terms of the traditional version with its second generation, and despite already having everything mentioned, it is also of great advantage for athletes who want to take it to high mountainous heights, even a few seconds underwater. Its battery lasts 36 hours in constant use, and 72 when working in secondary mode.

The release date of the devices is September 12.

Via: Manzana

Editor’s note: Although not many things are implemented, the double tap is something that attracts a lot of attention, added to this is the interest in wanting to use less energy so that nature does not suffer for it.