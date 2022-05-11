L’Apple Watch Series 7 builds on the design of previous Apple Watch models with a more rounded design and offers some noteworthy new features including larger displays, longer life, and faster charging.

Apple Watch Series 7: Why Buy It

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in new 41 and 45mm size options which are 1mm larger than previous generations’ 40mm and 44mm options, and the cases have been finished with softer, rounded edges. Like the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7 models feature a black ceramic and sapphire crystal back and a digital crown with tactile feedback. The Digital Crown has a built-in sensor for ECG reading.

The new models feature a larger and redesigned Retina display with more screen area thanks to the thinner bezels. The display has a unique reflective edge that almost curves over the casing. There are interface improvements and two unique watch faces to take advantage of the larger displays. Series 7 continues to feature Low Power Always-On (LTPO) OLED display technology introduced with Series 5, which allows users to see the dial and complications at all times.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is more durable than previous models, with a crack-resistant front glass, IP6X dust resistance, and WR50 water resistance. Apple Watch Series 7 models are also capable of charging 33% faster, with just eight minutes of charging providing up to eight hours of sleep tracking.

The Apple Watch Series 7 continues to support Apple Pay purchases and emergency calls with SOS like previous models and has all the same health features, such as blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, sleep monitoring, fall detection, and loud noise detection.

Apple offers the 7 series with both GPS and GPS + LTE models. Apple Watch LTE models can run on LTE without an iPhone nearby. Unfortunately today’s offer does not include the LTE version.

You can find Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon.